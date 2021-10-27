Governor apprised of readiness of Indian Navy

Eastern Naval Command chief calls on Tamilisai

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh AVSM, VSM, and Mrs. Charu Singh called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, where she was apprised about the current state of readiness of the Indian Navy, forthcoming multilateral naval exercises and the President’s Fleet Review scheduled in early 2022.

He informed the Governor about the Herculean efforts of the Indian Navy in sourcing oxygen from across the globe and later supplying it to friendly foreign nations during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about the future capital naval platform acquisitions, in keeping with the highly ambitious Maritime Capability Perspective Plan to emerge as the Net Security Provider in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

Mrs. Singh. also president of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Eastern Region, apprised Dr. Soundararajan about the various innovative social initiatives towards empowering wives of naval warriors, a cause that has been very dear to the latter since her formative years in social service.

The Flag Officer took over the reigns of Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, in March this year. He is an alumnus of UP Sainik School, Lucknow, National Defence Academy and a specialist in navigation and direction. He has commanded Indian Naval ships, including Veer (Missile Vessel), Vindhyagiri (Frigate), Trishul (Guided Missile Frigate) and Viraat (Aircraft Carrier). He has also been an instructor at the National Defence Academy, Navigation & Direction School at Kochi and Directing Staff at DSSC Wellington.

He held key staff appointments of assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy & Plans) at Naval Headquarters and commanded the Eastern Fleet and also has been the deputy chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations & Training) at the Tri-Service Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, New Delhi, said a press release.