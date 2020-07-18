Governor appeals for more plasma donations

Hyderabad

18 July 2020 23:25 IST

‘Potential donors need not have any misgivings’

Terming plasma donation as safe and live-saving for COVID-19 patients, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to all recovered persons to donate plasma without hesitation.

She was speaking to the media during a visit to the ESI Medical College at Sanathnagar. She visited the COVID-19 Plasma Blood Bank at the hospital and said those who have got cured and possess adequate antibodies are only eligible to donate the plasma. “The potential donors need not have any misgivings about plasma donation,” she said, adding that plasma therapy is one of the vital therapies to save the lives of critical COVID-19 patients.

‘Coordination needed’

Referring to the plasma bank’s efforts, Dr. Soundararajan stressed that efforts must be streamlined with the data bank of potential donors and the needy, and effective coordination was the need of the hour.

Advertising

Advertising

The Governor appreciated a plasma donor, Santosh, for his humanitarian gesture and also lauded the services of Dr. Srinivas of ESIC, terming him as a COVID-19 warrior. “Not as the first citizen of Telangana but as one among the common people, I am for the constructive work and I am here to cooperate and complement the services of the government to the people of the State,” she said.

ESI Medical College Registrar T. Madhuri and others explained facilities and services of the college and said it has made tremendous progress in patient care services, teaching and research and has received the Best Medical College Hospital and Best Super specialty Hospital Awards from the ESI Corporation.

The institute has also set up the first-of-its-kind Mobile Virology Diagnostic and Research Laboratory by collaborating with DRDO.