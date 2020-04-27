Governor announces contest for students

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday announced a novel initiative to provide an opportunity to university students to project their novel ideas in form of articles, stories and poems.

Any student of State universities in Telangana, presently pursuing graduation or above courses, is eligible to participate, a release said. The articles can be written in English, Hindi,Telugu and Urdu.

Top three papers in each of the languages will be awarded ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 respectively.

They should submit their papers by May 10, 2020 to chancellor@telangana.gov.in or through WhatsApp to: 8978586666.

The length of the article should not be more than 3,000 words with an abstract of 250 words.

For more details, log on to http://governor.telangana.gov.in, tsche.ac.in - and Telangana State universities.