Governor acts on The Hindu report

Centre urged to restore Trikuta temple

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday urged the Union Ministry of Culture to carry out repair and restoration work to protect the Kakatiya-period Trikuta temple at Mupparam village in Warangal district. A report on the dilapidated condition of the temple, ‘Splendid art pavilion of Kakatiyas needs urgent restoration’, was published in these columns on September. 14.

Expressing concern over the dilapidated condition of the temple that got beautiful murals related to Ramayana etched on its ceiling, the Governor, in a letter, requested Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel to instruct the Archaeological Survey of India to inspect the site and coordinate with the State government to restore its splendour.

“It is important to protect such marvellous architecture work of Kakatiyas and we must protect them for the benefit of our future generations to help them know about our past glory and grandeur,” she said.

The Governor stated that Telangana is endowed with rich cultural heritage and rare historical monuments in India. Kakatiya dynasty rulers left a great legacy by building many great architectural marvels.