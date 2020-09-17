Governor acts on The Hindu report

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday urged the Union Ministry of Culture to carry out repair and restoration work to protect the Kakatiya-period Trikuta temple at Mupparam village in Warangal district. A report on the dilapidated condition of the temple, ‘Splendid art pavilion of Kakatiyas needs urgent restoration’, was published in these columns on September. 14.
Expressing concern over the dilapidated condition of the temple that got beautiful murals related to Ramayana etched on its ceiling, the Governor, in a letter, requested Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel to instruct the Archaeological Survey of India to inspect the site and coordinate with the State government to restore its splendour.
“It is important to protect such marvellous architecture work of Kakatiyas and we must protect them for the benefit of our future generations to help them know about our past glory and grandeur,” she said.
The Governor stated that Telangana is endowed with rich cultural heritage and rare historical monuments in India. Kakatiya dynasty rulers left a great legacy by building many great architectural marvels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath