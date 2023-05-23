Government to distribute KCR Nutrition Kits as part of formation day celebrations

May 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated May 25, 2023 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As part of the 21-day long celebrations on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, the government will be distributing KCR Nutrition Kits to 6.84 lakh women in the State.

The kits will be distributed at 111 centres across 24 districts of the State. Building upon the achievements in nine districts where anaemia rates are high, the government’s endeavour now extends to the remaining 24 districts of Telangana. Minister for Health T. Harish Rao on Tuesday held a video conference with the District Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers of the districts.

Each KCR Nutrition Kit, valued at ₹2000, symbolizes the government’s commitment to comprehensive care. With an estimated total expenditure of ₹277 crores, the kits include essential components such as 1 kg of nutrition mix powder, 2 kg of dates, 3 bottles of iron syrup, 500 grams of ghee, a cup, 200 grams of peanut jaggery, and a plastic basket.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.