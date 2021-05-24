Government teacher found dead

Woman allegedly sets herself ablaze after quarrel with husband

A government teacher was found dead at her residence at FCI Colony of Vanasthalipuram here on Monday.

The victim, Saraswathi, who works at ZPH School, Bahadurguda of LB Nagar, set herself ablaze following a heated argument with her husband Challam Balakrishna, who tried to rescue his wife and also suffered third degree burns.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, on Sunday night Saraswathi and Balakrishna picked up an argument over a petty issue and went to bed. On Monday morning they continued their quarrel, following which the woman resorted to the extreme step and died on the spot.

The couple’s 16-year-old daughter told police that Balakrishna beat Saraswathi on Monday morning, and she left the place. “At about 8.25 a.m. her father told the girl that he received a phone call from her college about online classes and asked her to join. Thereafter she went to her room to attend the online class, her father left from there to get tiffin and return home,” police said quoting the girl’s complaint copy.

A few minutes later, upon hearing screams she stepped out of her room and found that her mother was caught in the flames, while Balakrishna was trying to rescue her.

They brought water and tried to douse off the flames, but by then Saraswathi was burnt alive. Based on the girl’s complaint a case was registered and a probe is on. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]