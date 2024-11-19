Government school in Hyderabad takes a step towards menstrual hygiene

A typical morning at the Government High School in Azampura on Tuesday, turned special for students. Standing in neat lines and seated on a carpet in the open ground, they waited for Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty to inaugurate the newly installed sanitary napkin incinerator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incinerator, part of a broader initiative called ‘Menstrual Equity,’ was set up by Hyderabad-based NGO Youngistan Foundation in collaboration with the Telangana State Innovation Cell and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner Altimetrik India Private Limited. Rakshita, a Class IX student and one of the nine health ambassadors of the school’s health club, addressed her peers. “Periods are a natural process for women. We have to break the stigma about discussing periods and sanitary napkins,” she said, highlighting the health club’s three goals: promoting student fitness, breaking the taboo around menstruation, and making the school a safe space for such discussions.

Adding to the awareness efforts, Varshini, a Class X student, explained the functionality of the incinerator through simple illustrations on chart paper. “A sanitary napkin incinerator is a machine that safely burns used sanitary pads, reducing them to ash. This method is hygienic and environmentally friendly, minimising waste and preventing pollution or health hazards,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each sanitary pad takes approximately 250 to 800 years to decompose, with billions ending up annually in landfills, open fields, or water bodies. This contributes to environmental pollution, health risks, and unmanaged waste. The incinerator addresses this issue by burning sanitary napkins at a high temperature of 850°C, reducing them to sterilised ash.

Addressing the gathering, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty highlighted the significance of normalising such technologies in Indian schools. “These machines are not new; they have existed for a long time. The real challenge is the stigma around menstruation, which prevents their widespread use,” he said. He encouraged students to use the incinerator regularly and promptly report any technical issues to keep it operational.

The ‘Menstrual Equity’ project aims to install sanitary napkin incinerators in 10 government schools, five in Hyderabad and five in Rangareddy district, benefiting around 2,500 girls. “By promoting menstrual health and hygiene, the initiative is expected to prevent approximately 1.5 lakh sanitary pads from reaching landfills annually,” said Arun Daniel Yellamaty Kumar, Founder of Youngistan Foundation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.