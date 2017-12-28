Government permits hike in liquor prices

The State Government has finally decided to increase the prices of liquor, other than beer, with immediate effect.

Accordingly, medium brands will cost 5% to 7% more while the cost of premium brands will increase by about 10%. The cost of cheap liquor is also set to go up. The finer details of the price hike, the first effected after 2012, like the revenue that would accrue to the government ex-chequer and the increase in returns to manufacturers are yet to be known.

The proposal to hike prices comes amid mounting pressure from the manufacturers who complained of steep increase in the manufacturing costs but there was no commensurate revision of prices for long.

The Department had circulated a file proposing 5% hike in medium brands and little over 10% in the premium brands.

Though the Department was sceptical on whether the hike would be permitted, the proposal had been accepted and the Excise Department had permitted the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited to enter into new rate contract agreement with companies manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor including wine and ready-to-drink varieties as suggested by the Tender Committee.

In its circular, the Government acknowledged that there would be certain difference between the issue price and the MRP on the stocks in the inventories of various government IMFL depots as also the stocks that had been dispatched by the manufacturers after the price revision came into effect.

“In order to avoid dual pricing of the IMFL including wine and RTD during the transition from the pre-revised rates to revised rates, it has been ordered that the difference will be levied and collected from the licensees as a one-time Special Retail Excise Tax and remitted directly to the Government account,” the circular said.