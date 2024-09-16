Government hospitals in Hyderabad to observe ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’

Government hospitals across Hyderabad will hold flag hoisting ceremonies on Tuesday, September 17, as part of the State’s ‘ Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ celebrations.

In a circular issued by the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, all staff — including faculty, Resident Medical Officers (RMOs), post-graduates, senior residents (SRs), house surgeons, technical, nursing, administrative, security, and sanitation workers — have been asked to attend the flag hoisting ceremony at 8.30 a.m. “Everyone is requested to participate and contribute to the success of the event,” the circular stated.

At the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad, the administration and staff will garland portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, the Nizam of Hyderabad, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This will be followed by a flag hoisting ceremony and the singing of the national anthem.

Osmania General Hospital’s Ssuperintendent, Dr. Rakesh Sahay, confirmed that similar instructions had been received from the Health department. “We will conduct a flag hoisting ceremony in the morning, and further programmes may be explored,” he added.

