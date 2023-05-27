Government hikes stipend by 15 % for medical students; junior doctors thank Harish Rao

May 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government on Saturday issued orders to increase the stipend by 15% for medical students pursuing MBBS/MDS House Surgeons, PG degree, PG diploma, MDS and super speciality courses and a honorarium to senior residents.

The order was issued by the Secretary of Health Medical and Family Welfare department and the decision was taken after the Director of Medical Education had furnished a proposal for hiking the stipends by 15%. The stipends will be enhanced with effect from January 1, 2023.

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) thanked Health Minister Harish Rao for the move and said that this increase in stipend would aid in reducing the financial burden on junior doctors and their families. “We hope it will motivate more young doctors to pursue a career in medicine. We trust that this raise in stipend will improve the morale of junior doctors and enhance the quality of care provided by them across the State”.