Government has let us down, say parents

Parents have trashed the recommendations of a report on fee regulation finalised by a government-appointed committee.

During a meeting of Prof. Tirupathi Rao Committee on Friday where the recommendations were presented to the government, the groups representing parents questioned the basis for the recommendations. Among the recommendations, the committee recommended that the government can allow schools to hike annual fee by up to 10% without the institution requiring to disclose the particulars. Schools seeking to hike fee greater than 10%, would have to furnish details of the hike. Ashish Naredi of Hyderabad School Parents’ Associations, one of the two parent representative bodies on the committee, said the government has let the parents down.

“By allowing a blanket 10% hike, the government has in effect allowed the prevailing fees to become the base. Our argument is that the existing fees are too high and that schools should not profit from fees,” he said.

During the meeting, the parent representatives questioned the officials of the Education Department and Prof. Tirupathi Rao about what action the government has taken against schools that have been shown to have profited from the fees.

“We cannot feel assured by the committee’s recommendations that the government will monitor schools that have already raised the fee and yet seek cover under the 10% hike category,” Mr. Naredi said.

“These recommendations are not acceptable to the parents. This committee was created to bring about recommendations that would avoid legal disputes, but if the government issues an order based on its recommendations, we will challenge it in court,” he added.