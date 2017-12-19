Government dons Santa hat

Minister for Energy and SC Development G. Jagadish Reddy said here that the minority community, often appeased for vote bank politics, now understands that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi takes into account development for all sections of society.

“This government, the thoughts of our Chief Minister are set at achieving Bangaru Telangana, the way Jesus Christ wished peace and happiness on this earth,” he told a gathering before presenting them with Christmas gift hampers.

Around 200 identified Christian beneficiaries from economically backward sections in Nalgonda, and later at Haliya mandal headquarters, were given a hamper each, containing shirting and trouser fabric, or a saree, as part of the State’s official celebration of Christmas.

Beneficiaries identified through various church organisations were also invited for Christmas dinners, starting December 18.

The distribution of gift hampers to minorities and the impoverished, on festivals, has been a practice since 2015.

Mr. Reddy said Telangana was at the forefront in the country for displaying diversity, and that it was also spreading unity among several different groups by celebrating festivals officially.

Pastors and organisation members who started the programme with a prayer, and then sang a song, had almost restyled the Revenue Division Office premises into a place of worship, for a brief time.

According to one member, the TRS government was the first to officially recognise Christians, and churches in the State. “Our prayers and votes will be with you,” he assured the Minister.

District Collector Gaurav Uppal said minorities in Nalgonda were given all the support, as per instructions from the Minorities Welfare Department.

“All budget issues have been cleared to organise Christmas feasts and festivities in the mandals and constituencies,” Mr. Uppal said.