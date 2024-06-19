GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government doctors association proposes guidelines for upcoming general transfers

The TGDA also suggested that doctors working in peripheral medical colleges receive an allowance of 30% of basic pay for rural postings and 50% for remote and tribal areas to encourage doctors volunteering in such postings

Published - June 19, 2024 04:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With the State government set to lift the ban on general transfers of government employees, the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) has come up with a set of recommendations for transfer guidelines.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, TGDA members highlighted the need for prompt transfers to avoid disrupting the schooling of children whose parents are relocated. “A cap of 20% per station for all cadres should be maintained during transfers. Exceeding this cap could lead to discrepancies in cadre strength across various colleges and medical institutions, impacting patient care and compliance with National Medical Commission (NMC) criteria,” stated Dr. Bongu Ramesh of the TGDA.

The TGDA also suggested that doctors working in peripheral medical colleges receive an allowance of 30% of basic pay for rural postings and 50% for remote and tribal areas to encourage doctors volunteering in such postings. “Regular promotions within the cadres of DME, professors, and assistant professors should be conducted based on seniority,” added the members.

