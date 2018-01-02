Government chalks out strategy for ‘Telangana 2024’

After initiating the process for preparation of ‘Telangana 2024’, outlining the achievements since it took over the reins and the way forward, the government has now finalised the approach and methodology that should be adopted for preparing the document.

Accordingly, the project would be in several phases - project initiation, identification of sectors and sub-sectors, establishment of a baseline, and working out projections and preparation of the final document. The government had grouped the departments into 10 categories and directed them to upload their performance till 2017, besides setting targets for the next six years, including key changes that are required in their functioning.

Consultations were held accordingly and the government has embarked upon identification of sectors covering overall gamut of the government. Sectors would be identified based on the priorities of the government and sub-sectors covering specific aspects of the sectors concerned would be identified. A baseline would be established through collection and compilation of secondary data from last two years. Sources of the data would include socio-economic outlook, outcome budgets/annual reports of the individual departments.

The government, according to sources, would use appropriate analytical/statistical tools for analysing the data to arrive at the baseline and preparing the baseline for all the sub-sectors. This would be followed by projections for 2024 using appropriate forecasting techniques and consultations by the apex committee for finalisation of baseline data. The departments would be asked to assess the present status of implementation of the schemes like two bedroom houses, Mission Kakatiya, and make projections of the requirements -- including the budgetary allocations for 2024.

The government has set tentative time lines for completion of each of the phases from project initiation, identification of sectors and sub-sectors till completion of preparation of the document. The exercise, sources said, was initiated after the government felt the critical need for understanding the impact and outcomes of various schemes over a reasonable period of time.

It was therefore decided to prepare projections for 2024 allowing the government to plan year-on-year achievements, cumulative results and resource requirements for each of the schemes. The document, tipped to be a major source for the TRS’ manifesto for the next elections, is planned to help the government functionaries to keep close watch on performances of all schemes to ensure achievement of planned outcomes and thereby, improving all round and inclusive progress.