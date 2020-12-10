Gopi’s meditation sessions for badminton coaching

‘Tailor-made to assist athletes in monitoring state of mind’

India’s chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand has added a new dimension to this coaching armoury by launching guided meditation sessions ‘Dhyana for Sports’ here on Wednesday.

“The sessions in the app include ‘uniting your inner self’, ‘winning instincts’, ‘gratitude’, ‘stillness’, ‘visualisation’, ‘strengthening discipline’, ‘pre and post work-outs’ and ‘end of the day’ which are tailor-made for athletes in assisting them to monitor and analyse their state of meditation. And, this is done with the help of a Dhyana wearable ring that is capable of measuring the constant variation in milliseconds, which, along with advanced algorithms, simplifies a meditation session in three core tenets,” Mr Gopi Chand said.

The app is built with emphasis on ensuring sporting excellence by helping the athletes be mentally tougher and better prepared for challenges,” he informed mediapersons here.

“The guiding principles for this Dhyana for Sports are breathing, focus and relaxation. The analysis tells a user how deep and focussed their breaths are, provides an intelligent guide in the app’s interface that understands the user’s emotional state and trains them to concentrate. There is a live wave that visualises the state of mind,” he explained, adding, “The calmer the mind, the more tranquil the wave.”

Experimentations over the past six months with regard to the app have been successful, thanks to CEO of Dhyana, Bhairav Shankar (MD of Avantari Technologies), he pointed out.

Speaking on the mechanism, the former All England champion said the meditation-tracking feature can also be accessed without the ring in the ‘Dhyana Lite’ mode where a finger placed over the smartphone camera can give the user information related to their HRV and other data.

“Soon, we will come out with other sports discipline-specific programmes,” Mr Gopi Chand asserted.

The set of carefully curated guided meditation sessions for athletes is designed by the badminton coach based on his experience, Mr. Bhairav said, adding that Mr Gopi Chand has also lent his voice to each session.

SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh also spoke about the utility value of the app. Those interested may visit www.smartdhyana.com for details.