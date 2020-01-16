Google not monitoring fake websites: Sajjanar

The Cyberabad police requested the denizens not to search on Google for customer care service numbers of any company for redress of their grievances as online fraudsters are hosting fake websites by giving their contact numbers and cheating innocent citizens.

“As Google is not monitoring the genuineness of the websites, people are getting cheated,” said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar.

When a person calls the fake customer care number, the trickster asks them to furnish the bank details, including OTP and PIN and transfer the amount to their online wallets.

Referring to one such case reported with Cyber Crime police, Mr. Sajjanar said the victim ordered for sweets worth ₹200 from Zomato app and found that they were stale. Further, when he searched for the customer care service of Zomato on Google to complain and return the products, he found a mobile number (9330017233) as the customer care service.

“When contacted, the fraudster asked the complainant to send the details of his bank account and UPI number for a refund of the amount. Later, he found that ₹70,000 was debited from his account, as he shared the credentials,” the Commissioner said.

He said that the customer care service of any company would not ask for the bank account details and people should never share them.