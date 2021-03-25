Good Samaritans step in to help ailing artist

The Hindu Impact

In response to the article titled ‘An artist’s plea for assistance’, published in The Hindu issue dated 25.03.2021, inquiries have been pouring in from Good Samaritans who want to help artist Fatima Ahmed.

Hyderabad-based Asha Hospital stepped forward to provide rehabilitation facilities to the 86-year-old ailing artist.

Inquiries also came in from reputed Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna and Gurgaon-based art patron Pratap Bose, among several others.

For those who wish to do their bit for the artist through financial assistance, the bank details are:

Account name: Fatima Ahmed; Account Number: 27011046411; Bank name: Standard Chartered Bank

SCB Branch: Kalyani Nagar Branch, Pune

IFSC Code: SCBL0036091

Branch Code: 036091

MICR Code: 411036003

Those who wish to extend humanitarian services or wish to buy her paintings, can email Niloufer Bilimoria: nilouferbilimoria@gmail.com.