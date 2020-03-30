Good Samaritans help a stranded destitute woman

She is sitting in one corner of Sai Vrudhashram gazing endlessly at the dry hillock some distance away, the silence broken only by a muted sob every few minutes. Obviously, Pushpa Sham Singh Thakur, the widow who landed at the old age home in Talamadugu mandal after getting stranded in Adilabad town thanks to the fast-paced events related with the lockdown, is going over her fate and the darkness of the future that stares at her.

The homeless person was evicted by her landlord in Hyderabad’s Troop Bazar area where she was living all alone after the death of her only son, Sanjay, about a year back. He was her only support in life though neighbours did help her to some extent, but such help had its own limitation.

“I belong to Bidar in Karnataka and was married some 25 years back. My husband abandoned me after some years, my relatives snatched away my lands and I lived with my son who used to make sign boards,” recalled Ms. Thakur.

“After being evicted from the rented house, left with some money which neighbours gave me, I was going to Bohur-Dahegaon village near Gondia in Maharashtra to my sister’s place but I could not get a bus towards Nagpur after I reached Adilabad. I was evicted by the lodge owner who quoted the lockdown rules for doing so, but some local youths helped me out,” she added of the events between March 22 and 24.

The youths from a local NGO had Ms. Pushpa screened for COVID-19 and took her to the old age home located about 18 km from here. The management of the Shri Shirdi Sai Seva Society which runs the Vrudhashram took her in and assured her that she can actually spend the rest of her life at the place.

The story of the destitute woman not only tells about the manner in which bad luck can chase an individual for apparently no reason but also about good samaritans being around to help. “It also shows that in time of crisis the government can utilise facilities like the Sai Vrudhashram which can accommodate 100 persons and philanthropists can contribute towards its maintenance,” pointed out Debbadi Ashok, a retired BSNL engineer as he appealed for people to donate towards the cause.