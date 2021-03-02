Good response to membership drive: KTR

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021 23:42 IST

Party working president reviews membership drive with general secretaries

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao said that many people have enrolled themselves as primary members of the party till date from February 12, when the membership drive was launched.

Mr. Rao reviewed the party’s membership drive at a meeting with the party’s general secretaries here on Monday. He stated that the drive is going on successfully and there is a huge response to it from people. The exercise was launched after a road map was given by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on February 12.

The general secretaries informed the working president that the response to the membership drive was massive at the field level and the target of enrolling at least 50,000 members from every Assembly constituency would be crossed, and in some constituencies it could be about one-lakh each.

Advertising

Advertising

They stated that the membership drive is going on actively in spite of the canvassing on for elections to the two Graduates’ Constituencies in the Legislative Council. The general secretaries however brought to the working president’s notice that the party ranks would need an additional 3-4 days time for completing the exercise.

Mr. Rao called legislators of Bhupalapally, Narayanpet and Jangaon, who have been facing some health issues, including COVID-19, over the phone and enquired about their well-being. He also called some legislators over phone and complimented them for enrolling members beyond the target. The party general secretaries told Mr. Rao that the membership fee amount is also being remitted to the party head office regularly.

Suggestion made by several legislators for extending the membership drive for another week to 10 days due to huge response was also brought to the notice of Mr. Rama Rao at the meeting. They further stated that digitalisation of membership details is also in progress and over 50% membership is already digitised.

The party’s working president directed the general secretaries to focus on formation of party committees immediately after the membership drive so that all committees would be in place by the month-end. He told the general secretaries to be active at the field level since the work on strengthening the party is expected to go for one more month.