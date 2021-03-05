Good response to inoculation drive

HYDERABAD

05 March 2021

93.59% of senior citizens, those in age group of 45-59 years show up

The turnout of senior citizens and those in the age group of 45-59 years with co-morbidities for COVID vaccine was impressive on Thursday, with 21,207 beneficiaries showing up. While the target was 22,652, 93.59% took the shot.

The immunisation drive is being conducted at government health facilities and private hospitals. One can book an appointment for vaccination at a centre of his choice through online mode, or walk-in.

On Thursday, 8,986 people took the vaccine at government health centres and 12,221 opted for private hospitals. More private hospitals sought permission to inoculate people.

Along with people from these two age groups, Healthcare Workers (HCW) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered first and second doses of the vaccines. While 1,453 HCWs and FLWs were given the first dose, 3,461 were administered the second dose on Thursday.