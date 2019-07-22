Good rains predicted for State in ‘Rangam’

Giving hope to people suffering due to truant monsoon, the oracle of Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad, Swarnalatha, predicted good rains across the State during the remainder of the monsoon season.

In the ‘Rangam’ held to mark the conclusion of Bonalu festival of the temple here on Monday, Ms. Swarnalatha said it was her responsibility to keep her children happy and blessed, but cautioned the devotees not to stop prayers and offerings (bonam). “I am assuring you all of happiness. Do ‘abhishekam’ with water and offer bonam and the goddess will take care of you all,” the oracle stated. The ‘Rangam’ was followed by a procession led by a caparisoned elephant Menaka, which has been brought from Karnataka.