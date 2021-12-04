Good number of street dogs sterilised, says GHMC

The GHMC has through a statement informed that sterilisations have been conducted to 90% of dogs in Mehdipatnam circle, more than 80% in Banjara Hills and 60 to 70% in the remaining circles.

Responding to the news item titled ‘Core city too has dog menace’ published on Saturday, GHMC Khairatabad Zone issued a clarification saying that a considerable number of street dogs have been sterilised in the areas mentioned in the news item. Veterinary section of the Khairatabad zone is taking up special drive to catch all the unsterilised dogs, sterilise and vaccinate them, it said.

Working with an animal welfare NGO, GHMC has completed animal birth control and anti-rabies (ABC-AR) vaccination in Mehdipatnam circle and is now carrying out the same in Karwan circle, it said.

The section also entered into an MoU with NGOs to carry out ABC-AR in Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad eventually, besides Necklace Road and KBR Park areas, the statement said.