Good Friday service live streamed

The Good Friday service across Telangana on Friday to recall the crucifixion of Jesus Christ live streamed through social media platforms and religious television channels had special prayers for COVID-19 patients, healthcare professionals in the frontline and Union and State government employees working overtime during the lockdown.

Special prayers

Instructions were passed on to all the churches that special prayers be held for COVID-19 patients. Expressing serious concern at the pandemic ravaging the world, preachers made passionate prayers to heal the sick and give the much-needed strength to healthcare professionals to tackle the spread of the virus.

Church of South India, Diocese of Medak Bishop, A.C. Solomon Raj told The Hindu that special prayers were offered in all the churches where the service was held on Friday without the congregation as per the directions of the government to suspend religious services.

“Every day at 5 a.m., all pastors working in 112 pastorates of the Diocese come together to specifically pray for the COVID-19 patients so that the world be healed of coronavirus,” the Bishop said.

Online service

Hundreds of Christians across Telangana were glued to their television sets, smartphones and laptops, as the most important Good Prayer service was beamed live through Facebook and YouTube and religious channels.

With the Sunday mass also going live, Catholic and Protestants’ churches besides independent ones decided to webcast the Good Friday service. Accordingly, the CSI Wesley Church and SPG St. Thomas Telugu Church at Secunderabad live streamed the service through Youtube and Facebook which was viewed by 5600 persons while the CSI Wesley Church at Musheerabad had as many as 7,854 views.

Seven last words

The three-hour service beamed live by all churches began at 12 noon with the preachers recalling the seven last words attributed to Jesus Christ during his crucifixion. Over 160-year old CSI All Saints Church at Trimulgherry had pre-recorded Good Friday meditation service, which was available on social media platforms from noon, according to Fredrick Michael, Steward of the Church.

Archbishop of Hyderabad Thumma Bala participated in the Good Friday service at St. Mary’s Basilica at Secunderabad, which was live streamed by CatholicHUBTV.