Good days will return only with Cong. rule: Revanth Reddy

Modi, KCR following anti-people policies, says TPCC chief

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said good days in the lives of downtrodden, poor and middle class people would return only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao are dethroned, and the Congress party is brought back to power.

Speaking at the Quit India Day commemoration meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, he said the Congress liberated the country from foreign rule, had given freedom to people and made India indomitable force, while Mr. Modi is mortgaging the country to Ambanis and Adanis. He alleged that both Mr. Modi and Mr. Rao are following anti-people policies.

The farming community is being hit hard with the new farm laws brought by the Centre and the pro-capitalist policies are rendering huge loss to the dalit and tribal communities. Stating that Sonia Gandhi had given statehood to Telangana moved by the suicides of youth for the cause knowing well that the party would suffer a serious loss in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Revanth Reddy said the objectives for which statehood was given are not being fulfilled.

He observed that Mr. Modi is holding about 135 crore population to ransom, while Mr. Rao is doing the same in case of 4 crore people with their anti-people policies. He appealed to the people of the State to spare at least one member from every family for the next 20 months for fighting for social justice and “quit Telangana” movement to oust the Chief Minister and make people free from his clutches.