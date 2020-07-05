Goldsmith found dead in Hussainsagar

Hyderabad

05 July 2020 21:44 IST

Scared of having contracted COVID, he plunges into the lake

The body of a 34-year-old goldsmith was retrieved from Hussainsagar Lake here on Sunday.

The victim, Paltu Pan of Doodh Bowli, hails from West Bengal. He was living in the city for the past several years. According to Ramgoplapet police, Paltu Pan, committed suicide by jumping in the lake as he was scared of having contracted coronavirus. “For the last 15 days, he had cold, cough and breathing problem. Local doctors advised him to visit a corporate hospital, where he was denied admission due to his symptoms and asked him to get admitted at Gandhi Hospital,” the investigators said.

He did not go to Gandhi Hospital and went home on Friday. Later in the evening, Paltu Pan asked his friend Sriramulu to take him to Tank Bund saying that he would feel better. “When they reached the Tank Bund, the victim got off from the bike, walked for a few metres and suddenly jumped into the waters,” police said, adding that by the time they reached the spot, the goldsmith drowned.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered and the body was fished out from the lake on Sunday morning.

Inter student found dead

An Intermediate second year student was found dead at his residence in Manikonda on Sunday.

The victim, K. Sravan Bharadwaj (18) committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. While his father is a chemistry lecturer, mother works as a correspondent with a Telugu news channel.

According to the police, the parents reprimanded the boy when he had come home late at night. As a result he resorted to the extreme step. “He was depressed as the parents had not spoken to him since Saturday,” Raidurgam police said.

There is always someone to listen at +914066202000 in caseof any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.