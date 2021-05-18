Hare Krishna’s Golden Temple conducted its third anniversary ‘Brahmostavams’ with the celebrations and rituals performed by the priests to the presiding deities of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Radha Govinda internally without any public presence in view of the COVID pandemic. The festivities were broadcast ‘live’ for the benefit of many devotees from all parts of the city through the ‘Hare Krishna Golden Temple Youtube Channel’, a press release said.
Golden Temple Brahmostavams broadcast live
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
May 18, 2021 18:39 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
May 18, 2021 18:39 IST
Hare Krishna temple anniversary celebrations conducted away from devotees due to pandemic
Hare Krishna temple anniversary celebrations conducted away from devotees due to pandemic
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 18, 2021 6:41:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/golden-temple-brahmostavams-broadcast-live/article34587990.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story