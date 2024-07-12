Golden-Hour complaint helps cybercrime victims save ₹22.21 lakh in Hyderabad

Gold-Hour complaint by cybercrime victims has saved three of them ₹22.21 lakh between July 9 and July 11. Hyderabad’s Cybercrime police said they could get the banks to freeze the money as the victims reached out within an hour of getting scammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden-hour complaint can help recover 90% to 100% of the amount lost

“An online complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or in the the nearest cybercrime police station, or by dialing National Helpline number 1930 within an hour of the fraud, also called the ‘golden-hour’ by investigators, can ensure that victims recover 90% to 100% of the amount lost,” an official from the Hyderabad cybercrime police explained.

In two such cases on the evening of July 11, transaction worth ₹4.79 lakh were blocked. A transaction of ₹3.79 lakh was blocked within 30 minutes after the Hyderabad-based man reported at the station around 6.55 p.m. An online complaint was lodged in the NCRP portal, and the issue was escalated to victim’s bank, the official said.

In the second case that was filed later in the night in which a male private employee lost ₹97,312, a notice was also sent to Merchant Locon Solution, the parent company of Housing.com, which then initiated the refund which will be credited in 7-10 working days to the source account without any court order.

Meanwhile, a Hyderabad-based medical professional was conned off ₹17.45 lakh. However, the bank, following a complaint on the NCRP portal, blocked multiple transactions within 22 minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.