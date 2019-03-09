Gold smuggling racket kingpin still at large: Customs

Efforts are on to nab the kingpin of the recently-busted gold smuggling racket, where the yellow metal was tactfully hidden in trolley bags, said Hyderabad Customs Commissioner M.R.R. Reddy.

On Wednesday, customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport arrested two flyers for trying to smuggle in gold worth ₹96 lakh by concealing it in four trolley bags.

Three others from Old City, who were waiting outside the facility, were also taken into custody by officials of the Air Intelligence Unit.

“The identity of the flyers and the three who came to receive them cannot be revealed at this moment,” Mr Reddy said, adding that the kingpin of the syndicate, who was later identified, is currently at large.

The two passengers reached the Hyderabad airport on an Emirates flight (flight no. EK 526) from Dubai around 8.30 a.m. On suspicion, the officials screened the four bags and found around three kg gold, concealed as ball bearings and wires in the inner frame of the baggage. “The yellow metal was coated with aluminium,” the officer said. Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, operating between Dubai and Hyderabad, Mr Reddy said that the gang members would lure gullible people and use them as carriers by promising to provide free air tickets and stay at Dubai.

“The receiver waiting outside the airport will identify the carrier based on photos shared by the kingpin through WhatsApp and take the baggage from them,” the officer said.

The arrested were remanded to judicial custody till March 28.