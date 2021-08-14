Gold, silver stolen from TSRTC bus

Over 40 tolas of gold, seven kg of silver and around ₹1.20 lakh was stolen from a jeweller travelling by TSRTC bus at Bodhan on Thursday night.

Dalpath Singh, 38, from Secunderabad, went to Bodhan to deliver silver articles to clients. He took 18 kg of silver articles with him and handed over 11 kg to clients and was returning when one jeweller gave him 40 tolas of gold ornaments and asked him to hand it over to his client in Hyderabad. Aound 9 p.m., Mr. Singh boarded a bus to Hyderabad, kept his bag on the seat and went to get the ticket. When he came back, the bag was missing. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.