Gold seized from air cargo consignment

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday seized 8 kg foreign origin gold, diamonds, luxury watches, platinum earrings and antique coins, apart from other valuables, from a domestic consignment being shipped to Mumbai and Jaipur illegally.

Based on specific intelligence that foreign origin gold bars without proper documentation were being clandestinely moved from Hyderabad through Indigo flight, the Customs officers conducted a thorough verification of suspected consignments at domestic cargo premises, Air Cargo Complex. Sources said that the consignment belongs to a city-based jeweller.

“The verification revealed that the consignment had various gold ornaments, gold bars of foreign origin and cut pieces of 999 purity, loose diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, stainless steel watches, platinum tops and antique coins without proper documentation,” an officer said. The entire consignment was seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017. The total weight of the seized gold bars is 2.37 kg, while gold ornaments weigh 5.63 kg worth ₹6.62 crore.