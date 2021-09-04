Gold seized at RGIA

Hyderabad

04 September 2021 01:35 IST

Gold weighing 895.20 grams valued at ₹43.55 lakh was seized from an international passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, here on Friday.

The accused passenger, who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia G9458, concealed gold in the form of paste inside his undergarments.

The Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against the passenger. Further investigations are under progress.

Advertising

Advertising