Gold pouring in for Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri temple

A view of Yadadri temple in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

26 October 2021 00:07 IST

125 kilograms of gold would be required to plate the structure

As the donating of gold for the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri has kept apace, officials decided to start the work early.

“We are planning to start the work earlier, as people have started to donate gold in good quantities. We estimate that 125 kilograms of gold would be required to plate the Vimana Gopuram,” informed G. Kishen Rao of Yadadri Temple Development Authority.

“We will start the work as an initial layer of copper has to be fixed to the gopuram before work on gold plating can begin,” said Mr. Rao. The Vimana Gopuram of the temple soars to a height of 47-feet and would be visible for miles around, including the trains passing on the Bhongir-Secunderabad route.

From holy men to industrialists, politicians, and corporate houses, donating of gold donations have continued after public announcements and social media posts after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the plan on October 19.

The Chief Minister pledged 1.16 kg of gold on his family’s behalf, adding that people living in every corner of the State will get an opportunity to donate money for buying gold for the temple.

“We will reach out to 769 gram panchayats, 3,600 municipal wards and 142 municipalities in the State for collecting money for the temple,” Mr. Rao had said.

While the announcements have been about the donation of gold, the Chief Minister’s statement is clear about pooling money and buying the requisite quantity of gold from the Reserve Bank of India to ensure quality. One of the first temples in India to get gold plating was the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar for which Maharaja Ranjit Singh is reported to have donated ₹16.39 lakh as ‘sone de sewa’ nearly 200 years ago.

An earlier plan from 2018 involved gold plating the Dhwajasthambam as well as Shayana Shala of the Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple.

Some of the bigger donors for the temple have been: Megha Engineering - which pledged 6 kg of gold, Hetero Pharma owners with 5 kg., and Nagarkurnool MLA M. Janardhan Reddy with 2 kg. A back of the envelope calculation shows that till now about 40 kg of gold has been pledged. Gold rate on Monday was ₹48,140 per 10 grammes.

“A special account has been created by the YTDA to streamline donations for gold plating work. The account number is 6814884695 and IFSC code is IDIB000YO11 for the Indian Bank account,” informed the accounts officer of YTDA.