Gold paste, foreign cigarettes, live cartridge found at RGIA

HYDERABAD

03 March 2021 10:21 IST

A passenger who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Dubai was detained by the officials Customs department on Tuesday for trying to smuggle in gold in the form of paste.

They found that Amtul Hashil Mohammed, a resident of Hakeempet, Hyderabad, concealed around 1.6 kg of gold paste worth ₹74 lakh on various regions of the body.

Acting on specific information, a team of Customs Air Intelligence Unit detained Amtul Hashil who arrived by flydubai airlines flight no FZ 8779 at 2.50 p.m. and by 3.30 pm she was taken into custody, sources said.

A case was booked against her under relevant Sections of Customs Act and a probe is on.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old man who was in possession of 40,000 cigarette sticks, was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel at RGIA in the little hours of Wednesday.

According to official sources at the airport, the accused passenger, Abdul Azeez Kutikol Veedu, arrived from Abu Dhabi by Etihad airways flight no EY 274 at 12.51 am. Over his suspicious behaviour at arrival, our central intelligence wing staff approached the passenger while he was standing near a coffee shop and on inquiry it was found that Abdul was trying to smuggle foreign cigarettes packets of different international brands, including Benson & Hedges 150 packets and special gold superfine 50 packets, in his baggage, an officer said.

Soon, he was handed over to the officials of Customs Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a live round was allegedly found in the check-in baggage of a passenger on Wednesday morning. Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate’s RGI Airport have launched a probe acting on the information from the officials of Bureau of Immigration.