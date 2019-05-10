Gold paste concealed in rectum seized, two held

Smuggling gold using various unique techniques are on the rise at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

On Wednesday evening, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad customs nabbed two persons for carrying 3.9 kg of gold in the form of paste.

The accused passengers, who arrived at RGIA by an IndiGo flight No. 6E 025 from Dubai, hid the yellow metal in their rectum and some quantity near their private parts, Customs officials said on Thursday.

The authorities later extracted 3.32 kg of gold worth ₹ 1.09 crore by heating the paste using fuel. Sources said that the duo was intercepted by the sleuths of AIU, who found the paste in their rectum when they subjected the two to frisking and questioning.

The authorities seized the smuggled yellow metal and cases were registered against the two passengers under the Customs Act, 1962.