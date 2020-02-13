Gold paste concealed in rectum seized, one held

An air passenger trying to smuggle gold paste by concealing it in his rectum was nabbed by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.
The accused passenger, Afjal, who arrived at RGIA from Bangkok by a Thai Airways flight, concealed two elliptical-shaped balls of gold paste weighing 986 grams in his rectum. Sources confirmed that 870 grams of gold worth ₹ 35.38 lakh was extracted from the paste.
Further, interrogation of Afjal by Air Intelligence Unit revealed that one more passenger adopted the same modus operandi for smuggling gold to New Delhi. “The information was shared with our counterparts in Delhi, who nabbed the passenger and booked a case,” an officer said.
The contraband was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and the accused passenger was arrested.
