Gold ornaments worth ₹18.20 lakh seized at Secunderabad Railway Station  

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday apprehended a man carrying unaccounted gold ornaments worth ₹18.20 lakh.

Kousik Santra, 30, who works as a goldsmith in Charminar was caught by officials at Secunderabad Railway Station during routine checking amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“The man was carrying unaccounted gold ornaments weighing 260 gm worth ₹18.20 lakh from Secunderabad to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Lingampally Intercity Express. Due to lack of documents, the items were seized and handed over to the State GST department for further investigation,” the officials explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.