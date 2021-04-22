Hyderabad

Gold ornaments of patient stolen

Gold ornaments of a COVID-19 patient, who died while undergoing treatment at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, were stolen from her pouch recently.

The victim’s family members lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police. A probe was initiated.

As per the police, an elderly couple from Attapur got admitted at TIMS on April 9 and the husband was discharged in a few days after testing negative, while his wife continued treatment and died on April 18. Next day, the hospital staff handed over her body and the victim’s belongings in a pouch.

When they opened the pouch, they found that her gold chain and a pair of earrings, all weighing around six tolas, were missing, and the staff were not responding to their complaints and questions. Then, they lodged a complaint with the police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 11:11:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/gold-ornaments-of-patient-stolen/article34388145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY