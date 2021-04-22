Gold ornaments of patient stolen

Gold ornaments of a COVID-19 patient, who died while undergoing treatment at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, were stolen from her pouch recently.

The victim’s family members lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police. A probe was initiated.

As per the police, an elderly couple from Attapur got admitted at TIMS on April 9 and the husband was discharged in a few days after testing negative, while his wife continued treatment and died on April 18. Next day, the hospital staff handed over her body and the victim’s belongings in a pouch.

When they opened the pouch, they found that her gold chain and a pair of earrings, all weighing around six tolas, were missing, and the staff were not responding to their complaints and questions. Then, they lodged a complaint with the police.