Gold medal for GITAM faculty

GITAM University Department of Mechanical Engineering Associate Professor Srinivas Pendayala has completed NPTEL Online Certification programme in Laws of Thermodynamics with a consolidated score of 94% and obtained Gold Medal. He was congratulated by GITAM Pro-Vice Chancellor N. Siva Prasad, School of Technology Principal Ch. Sanjay, Resident Director DVVSR Varma and Mechanical Department HoD Punna Eshwaraiah and others.