Hyderabad

Gold found in abandoned bag at RGIA

The gold that was converted into a component of an electric motor to deceive authorities.

The gold that was converted into a component of an electric motor to deceive authorities.  

more-in

It was concealed in an electric motor

One-and-half kilogrammes of foreign-origin gold concealed in the parts of an electric motor was found in a bag abandoned near an international baggage carousel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday.

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel noticed the unattended bag from the control room and alerted the bomb detection and disposal squad. The team rushed to the spot and upon checking found that there were no explosives in the bag. Further, when the bag was physically checked, the security officials found a customised motor and the same was informed to Customs officials at RGIA.

The bag was screened through X-BIS and they found suspicious images of the motor and dismantled it. “When we scratched the parts, we found the yellow metal,” an officer said, adding that the contraband was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
organized crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 11:26:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/gold-found-in-abandoned-bag-at-rgia/article30729113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY