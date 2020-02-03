Gold found in abandoned bag at RGIA

One-and-half kilogrammes of foreign-origin gold concealed in the parts of an electric motor was found in a bag abandoned near an international baggage carousel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday.

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel noticed the unattended bag from the control room and alerted the bomb detection and disposal squad. The team rushed to the spot and upon checking found that there were no explosives in the bag. Further, when the bag was physically checked, the security officials found a customised motor and the same was informed to Customs officials at RGIA.

The bag was screened through X-BIS and they found suspicious images of the motor and dismantled it. “When we scratched the parts, we found the yellow metal,” an officer said, adding that the contraband was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.