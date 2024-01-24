Golconda new sound and light show to have 3D projection

January 24, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Highly dynamic 3D mapping projection embracing state-of-the-art technology with high-resolution projectors, laser lights, and moving heads to enhance tourist experience will be part of the new light and sound show at the Golconda Fort to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

The Minister will also inaugurate the facade illumination at the fort. Former Union Minister and matinee idol Chiranjeevi and Rajya Sabha MP and eminent writer Vijayendra Prasad will be participating in the event taken up by the Culture Ministry.

The iconic Golconda fort facade will be used to narrate the enriching and glorious story panning almost 800 years replacing the existing light and sound show launched in 1993 with fixed lights and pre-recorded soundtracks.

The duration of the show is 30 minutes and 20 seconds in Telugu, Hindi and English. The architectural facade illumination of the fort will be in warm whites while the fort entry and Baradari hall will have a tri-colour pattern.

Golconda Fort built in 11th century is one of most famous and biggest fortresses in Deccan plateau and is under protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It is one of the most visited monuments in Hyderabad with a footfall of close to 3,000 daily on weekdays and double the number around weekends, said a press release on Tuesday.