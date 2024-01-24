GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golconda new sound and light show to have 3D projection

January 24, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

The Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Highly dynamic 3D mapping projection embracing state-of-the-art technology with high-resolution projectors, laser lights, and moving heads to enhance tourist experience will be part of the new light and sound show at the Golconda Fort to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday.

The Minister will also inaugurate the facade illumination at the fort. Former Union Minister and matinee idol Chiranjeevi and Rajya Sabha MP and eminent writer Vijayendra Prasad will be participating in the event taken up by the Culture Ministry.

The iconic Golconda fort facade will be used to narrate the enriching and glorious story panning almost 800 years replacing the existing light and sound show launched in 1993 with fixed lights and pre-recorded soundtracks.

The duration of the show is 30 minutes and 20 seconds in Telugu, Hindi and English. The architectural facade illumination of the fort will be in warm whites while the fort entry and Baradari hall will have a tri-colour pattern.

Golconda Fort built in 11th century is one of most famous and biggest fortresses in Deccan plateau and is under protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It is one of the most visited monuments in Hyderabad with a footfall of close to 3,000 daily on weekdays and double the number around weekends, said a press release on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.