Golconda Fort postal cancellation, postcards released

PPC released on occasion of World Tourism Day

The Department of Posts on Monday, coinciding with World Tourism Day, released a permanent pictorial cancellation (PPC) and a set of five picture post cards on Golconda Fort.

A permanent pictorial cancellation is a postmark with an image or a replica which highlights an important tourist, religious, cultural place or festival. These are available at post offices near such sites.

The set of five picture post cards are those of the citadel, the clapping portico, aslah khana, Darbar Hall and Bhagmathi Palace of Golconda Fort. The Department of Posts’ Telangana Postal Circle stated that this was done ‘in order to glorify the fort and its rich cultural heritage’. The post cards are also intended to motivate people to them and promote cultural heritage and tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, S Rajendra Kumar said: “When tourists visit places, apart from taking digital photos, they would like to have some emotional connect with the place. PPC is one such thing that they can purchase and send to their dear ones. But what is lacking is quality pictures and that is what we are trying to provide.”