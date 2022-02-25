Going virtual helped improve BioAsia’s reach vastly

19th edition of BioAsia saw over 37,500 participants

The 19th edition of BioAsia, which for the second consecutive year was conducted virtually, had as many as 37,500 participants, Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said on Friday.

Going virtual helped improve the reach of BioAsia vastly, he told the valedictory of the conference on the Life Sciences sector that over two days saw intense panel discussions in which the industry leaders, experts as well as officials from the government and regulatory agencies participated.

Noting that the participants this year were from 70 countries, Mr. Ranjan said that with the level of response Telangana government may consider hosting BioAsia 2023 in hybrid mode or in other words live streaming the in-person events. BioAsia is organised by the State government in association with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA).

The senior official said that conducting the conference in a physical mode would also help the State government showcase the achievements of Hyderabad in the field of Life Sciences.

Earlier, the Dr. B.S. Bajaj Memorial FABA Special Award 2022 was presented to Mahima Datla, managing director of Biological E, who in her acceptance speech said it was a honour and pleasure to receive the award.

The FABA Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to former IAS office B.P. Acharya for his role in the development of the Genome Valley, a well known cluster for Life Sciences firm near Hyderabad. “I am touched and overwhelmed,” Mr. Acharya said after receiving the award.