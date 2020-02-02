Going the distance to empower girl child

The fourth edition of ‘Run for Girl Child 2020’ organised by Seva Bharathi–Telangana, to promote awareness about the ‘Kishori Vikas’ programme was flagged off at the Gachibowli Stadium by High Court judge Challa Kodandaram and DGP and chairman of Road Safety Authority Krishnaprasad on Sunday.

The run categorised in three distances of 5 km, 10 km and 21 km saw the participation of 7,000 individuals, including students and professionals. It covered the Hyderabad Central University and culminated at the stadium. Around 500 Kishori Vikas beneficiaries also participated in the event and demonstrated various cultural and self-defence skills.

Arjuna Award recipient and chess grandmaster Harika Dronavalli gave away awards to the winners.

“About 210 Kishori Vikas centres are active across slums of the capital with 5,348 beneficiaries. Through this run, the aim is to increase it to 400 Kishori centres and 10,000 beneficiaries. These centres empower girl children residing in slums and low income areas by helping them in their education, health and skill development,” said Seva Bharathi, general secretary Rama Murthy Prabhala.