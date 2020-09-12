‘Godman’ booked for harassing minor

A self-proclaimed god man, who allegedly sexually exploited a teenage girl and forced her to marry him, was booked by the Banjara Hills police on Friday night.

The accused, Ramesh Babu, 45, is currently at large. Inspector N Kalinga Rao said that Ramesh came in contact with the girl's mother in 2018 after her father passed away.

He was frequently visiting their house to perform pujas.

“During his visits, Ramesh molested and started harassing her over phone to marry him,” Mr. Rao said, adding that the suspect convinced the girl's mother that she was “possessed” and that he would perform pujas to heal her.