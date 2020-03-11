Godavari water released to Annapurna reservoir

After a long wait, the Godavari water has reached Siddipet district, the native of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

Godavari water from Kaleshwaram, which has reached Midmaniar, was released to Annapurna (Anantagiri) reservoir on Wednesday afternoon. This was located at the borders of both Sircilla and Siddipet districts.

A large number of farmers and officials gathered at the Anantagiri reservoir site and offered prayers and flowers to river Godavari. It was a celebration mood among the farmers who witnessed flow of water in huge quantity. Water gushed with heavy force bringing smiles on the faces of those who were present there.

About 2,800 cusecs of water was released on trail basis from one pump. The remaining pumps would be operated in the next 24 hours, depending on the situation. It was stated that about .85 tmcft water would be released now and the remaining water would be released within one week. As much as 2.5 tmcft water would be released into this reservoir.

“Some of the oustees are yet to vacate their houses at Anantagiri side and all the payments were made to them. As now water is gushing, we are sure that they would vacate shortly. Remaining water would be released in the next one week,” said an official involved in the process.

“The water would be released from Annapurna reservoir to Ranganaik Sagar in the next few days. All arrangements were in place,” K.N. Aanand, Superintendent Engineer, Kaleswaram Construction Circle 1, told The Hindu.