Godavari water released from Tukkapur

After more than 30 hours of struggle by scores of engineers and technical experts, Godavari water from Mallannasagar surge pool to Kondapochamma linked canal was released on Tuesday evening. Entire team of officials who were present there celebrated the event.

The Godavari water from Kaleswaram reached Ranganaiksagar during the last week of April. From there, it has reached Tukkapur after testing all the four motors.

From here, the water will be pumped to Akkaram pump house travelling about 18 km, from where it would be released to Kondapochamma reservoir. Actually, the officials planned to release water from Tukkapur on Monday and all arrangements were completed, but somehow the motor has not functioned. This forced the officials to address the technical problem by working for more than 30 hours. Finally they were able to release the water on Tuesday late evening.