Godavari water released from Tukkapur

After more than 30 hours of struggle by scores of engineers and technical experts, Godavari water from Mallannasagar surge pool to Kondapochamma linked canal was released on Tuesday evening. Entire team of officials who were present there celebrated the event.
The Godavari water from Kaleswaram reached Ranganaiksagar during the last week of April. From there, it has reached Tukkapur after testing all the four motors.
From here, the water will be pumped to Akkaram pump house travelling about 18 km, from where it would be released to Kondapochamma reservoir. Actually, the officials planned to release water from Tukkapur on Monday and all arrangements were completed, but somehow the motor has not functioned. This forced the officials to address the technical problem by working for more than 30 hours. Finally they were able to release the water on Tuesday late evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism