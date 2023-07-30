HamberMenu
Godavari still flowing above danger mark at Bhadrachalam

July 30, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Godavari continued to flow three feet above the danger mark of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam on Saturday night with scores of people of the flood-affected villages of nine mandals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district remained in the State-run relief camps.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam Agency and later reviewed the rescue and relief measures with the officials concerned in Bhadrachalam.

BRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao visited the State-run relief camps at the Bhadrachalam Public School and the Agriculture Market Yard in Burgampadu mandal on Saturday.

