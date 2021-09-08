Godavari inches close to first flood warning level at Bhadrachalam

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

08 September 2021 23:58 IST

As the water level in the Godavari continued to surge at Bhadrachalam following copious inflows from the upstream areas, the official machinery has been activated in flood-prone areas in seven mandals of the district to deal with any exigency.

The water level in the river rose to 38.70 feet on Wednesday evening and inched close to the first flood warning level of 43 feet at the temple town.

According to an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission’s Lower Godavari Division office late on Wednesday afternoon, the water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam may reach the first flood warning level by Thursday morning due to continuous rains the upstream areas and release of surplus water from the SRSP, the Sripada Yellampalli Project and the Laxmi barrage in the upper reaches of the river.

Collector D Anudeep has called upon people living in the flood prone areas along the river course to remain alert and move to the nearby relief camps. He asked the Revenue officials to make necessary arrangements for provision of food and other amenities at the relief camps. Two flood control rooms have been set up in Kothagudem (08744 241950) and Bhadrachalam (08743 232444).