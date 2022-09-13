Godavari flows close to danger mark at Bhadrachalam

Vehicular movement along inter-State highway disrupted

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/ MULUGU
September 13, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A flooded stretch of the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway at Alubaka in Mulugu district in Telangana's tribal region on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Godavari continued to flow above the second flood warning level, close to the danger mark, at Telangana’s famous temple town Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

This has resulted in flooding of various stretches of the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway disrupting vehicular movement along the inter-State borders with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam rose to 51.80 feet, near the danger mark of 53 feet, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The second flood warning is in force at Bhadrachalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic movement was disrupted on the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway with the swollen streams flooding some portions of the highway at Turubaka in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Alubaka in Mulugu district.

The flood like situation in some parts of Bhadrachalam Agency impacted the TSRTC bus services in the tribal majority districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The inter-State vehicular movement was hit following submergence of a causeway across a stream in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district, bordering Chhattisgarh late on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

The swollen streams criss-crossing Dummugudem, Charla and other Agency mandals snapped road link to several interior villages in Telangana’s tribal region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app