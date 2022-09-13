Godavari flows close to danger mark at Bhadrachalam

A flooded stretch of the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway at Alubaka in Mulugu district in Telangana's tribal region on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Godavari continued to flow above the second flood warning level, close to the danger mark, at Telangana’s famous temple town Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

This has resulted in flooding of various stretches of the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway disrupting vehicular movement along the inter-State borders with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam rose to 51.80 feet, near the danger mark of 53 feet, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The second flood warning is in force at Bhadrachalam.

The traffic movement was disrupted on the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway with the swollen streams flooding some portions of the highway at Turubaka in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Alubaka in Mulugu district.

The flood like situation in some parts of Bhadrachalam Agency impacted the TSRTC bus services in the tribal majority districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu.

The inter-State vehicular movement was hit following submergence of a causeway across a stream in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district, bordering Chhattisgarh late on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

The swollen streams criss-crossing Dummugudem, Charla and other Agency mandals snapped road link to several interior villages in Telangana’s tribal region.