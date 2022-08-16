Godavari breaches danger mark at Bhadrachalam again

ADVERTISEMENT

As heavy rains continued to batter the catchment areas of the Godavari, the river breached the danger mark of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday night.

This has prompted the district authorities to issue a fresh flood alert for the areas along the floodplains of the river and low-lying areas spanning nine mandals including Burgampadu, Dummugudem and Charla.

The water level in the river is expected to swell further and reach 56 feet at Bhadrachalam in the next 12 hours, official sources said.

Dozens of riverside villages in Dummugudem and Charla mandals are facing the brunt of the latest spell of floods. Road link to many interior villages in Bhadrachalam Agency remained cut off for seventh day in a row due to submergence of low level causeways in swollen streams.